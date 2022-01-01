← Company Directory
Fortinet
Fortinet Salaries

Fortinet's salary ranges from $24,973 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Colombia at the low-end to $389,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fortinet. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
P1 $77.6K
P2 $82.6K
P3 $106K
P4 $154K
P5 $186K

DevOps Engineer

Web Developer

Production Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Sales
Median $150K
Product Manager
Median $389K

Sales Engineer
Median $200K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $280K
Business Analyst
$111K
Business Development
$79.6K
Customer Service
$25K
Data Scientist
$179K
Financial Analyst
$122K
Hardware Engineer
$71.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$25.8K
Management Consultant
$35.2K
Marketing
$62.2K
Marketing Operations
$90.5K
Product Designer
$95.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$115K
Technical Program Manager
$209K
Technical Writer
$51.1K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fortinet is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $389,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortinet is $106,412.

Other Resources