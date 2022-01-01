← Company Directory
McAfee
McAfee Salaries

McAfee's salary ranges from $22,313 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $426,704 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of McAfee. Last updated: 2/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Grade 7 $129K
Grade 8 $185K
Product Manager
Grade 10 $283K
Grade 11 $427K
Product Designer
Median $125K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

57 24
57 24
Business Analyst
$95.8K
Customer Service
$25.2K
Data Analyst
$132K
Data Science Manager
$165K
Data Scientist
$96.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$89.6K
Marketing
$184K
Program Manager
$316K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$23.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$189K
Solution Architect
$324K
Technical Program Manager
$139K
Technical Writer
$22.3K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At McAfee, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at McAfee is Product Manager at the Grade 11 level with a yearly total compensation of $426,704. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McAfee is $135,800.

