Citrix
Citrix Salaries

Citrix's salary ranges from $22,050 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $245,890 for a Sales in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Citrix. Last updated: 3/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $22.1K
Software Engineer II $30K
Senior Software Engineer I $40.5K
Senior Software Engineer II $49.8K
Staff Software Engineer $68.8K
Principal Software Engineer $122K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $90.5K
Product Manager
Median $191K

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $153K
Marketing
Median $182K
Business Analyst
$121K
Customer Service
$25.1K
Customer Success
$102K
Data Analyst
$25.3K
Data Science Manager
$94.4K
Data Scientist
$74.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $169K
Management Consultant
$189K
Marketing Operations
$111K
Product Designer
$65.8K
Product Design Manager
$224K
Program Manager
$148K
Sales
$246K
Sales Engineer
$133K
Solution Architect
$222K
Technical Program Manager
$79.2K
Technical Writer
$28.2K
Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Citrix, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Citrix is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $245,890. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citrix is $102,000.

Other Resources