Citrix
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Citrix Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at Citrix totals $169K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Citrix
Principal Escalation Engineer
Miami, FL
Total per year
$169K
Level
IC5
Base
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$15K
Bonus
$14K
Years at company
15 Years
Years exp
18 Years
What are the career levels at Citrix?

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Citrix, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Citrix sits at a yearly total compensation of $260,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citrix for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $165,000.

