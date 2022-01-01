← Company Directory
F5 Networks
F5 Networks Salaries

F5 Networks's salary ranges from $94,000 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $368,333 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of F5 Networks. Last updated: 2/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $140K
Software Engineer 2 $152K
Software Engineer 3 $185K
Senior Software Engineer $208K
Principal Software Engineer $258K
Architect $352K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
Median $225K
Sales Engineer
Median $262K

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $94K
Solution Architect
Median $276K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $312K
Marketing
Median $182K
Sales
Median $238K
Data Scientist
Median $141K
Product Designer
Median $213K
Business Operations
$368K
Business Analyst
$117K
Customer Service
$107K
Data Analyst
$106K
Financial Analyst
$115K
Human Resources
$199K
Information Technologist (IT)
$128K
Marketing Operations
$166K
Program Manager
$230K
Project Manager
$119K
Recruiter
$154K
Technical Program Manager
$104K
Technical Writer
$169K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At F5 Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At F5 Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at F5 Networks is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $368,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at F5 Networks is $175,660.

Other Resources