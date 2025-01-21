← Company Directory
F5 Networks
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

F5 Networks Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at F5 Networks totals $141K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for F5 Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
F5 Networks
Data Scientist
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$141K
Level
-
Base
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$12.8K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at F5 Networks?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At F5 Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At F5 Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at F5 Networks in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $263,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at F5 Networks for the Data Scientist role in United States is $155,800.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for F5 Networks

Related Companies

  • Citrix
  • Cloudflare
  • MobileIron
  • Zscaler
  • Extreme Networks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources