Cloudflare Salaries

Cloudflare's salary ranges from $27,344 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer in Malaysia at the low-end to $686,000 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cloudflare. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $145K
L2 $149K
L3 $198K
L4 $241K
L5 $286K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Sales
L1 $142K
L2 $201K
L3 $231K
L4 $193K

Account Executive

Software Engineering Manager
L2 $259K
L3 $263K

Solution Architect
L3 $220K
L4 $267K

Data Architect

Product Manager
L3 $268K
L4 $343K
Technical Program Manager
Median $155K
Product Designer
Median $170K
Business Operations
$240K
Business Operations Manager
$157K
Business Analyst
$66.1K
Business Development
$76.6K
Customer Service
$80.4K
Customer Success
$104K
Data Analyst
$128K
Data Science Manager
$686K
Data Scientist
$199K
Financial Analyst
$207K
Human Resources
$164K
Information Technologist (IT)
$197K
Legal
$204K
Marketing
$136K
Program Manager
$191K
Project Manager
$174K
Recruiter
$46.3K
Sales Engineer
$27.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$159K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cloudflare, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cloudflare is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $686,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloudflare is $191,761.

Other Resources