Cloudflare
Cloudflare Solution Architect Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cloudflare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

€210K - €255K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€194K€210K€255K€271K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cloudflare, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Cloudflare in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €270,962. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloudflare for the Solution Architect role in Germany is €193,878.

