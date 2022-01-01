← Company Directory
Nutanix
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Nutanix Salaries

Nutanix's salary ranges from $11,477 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in India at the low-end to $405,000 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nutanix. Last updated: 6/14/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
MTS1 $33.7K
MTS2 $40.2K
MTS3 $63.6K
MTS4 $80.9K
Senior MTS $96K
Staff Engineer $125K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L5 $119K
L6 $194K
Product Manager
Product Manager 4 $87.3K
Product Manager 5 $125K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

82 31
82 31
Marketing
Median $211K
Solution Architect
Median $175K
Customer Service
Median $125K
Technical Program Manager
Median $295K
Business Development
Median $405K
Product Designer
Median $33K
Accountant
$111K
Actuary
$91.8K
Business Operations
$172K
Business Analyst
$71.4K
Customer Service Operations
$64.9K
Customer Success
$94.5K
Data Analyst
$150K
Financial Analyst
$11.5K
Hardware Engineer
$182K
Human Resources
$136K
Information Technologist (IT)
$128K
Marketing Operations
$34.8K
Product Design Manager
$62.9K
Program Manager
$146K
Project Manager
$76.6K
Sales
$251K
Sales Engineer
$181K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$357K
Technical Writer
$38.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nutanix, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nutanix is Business Development with a yearly total compensation of $405,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nutanix is $118,502.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nutanix

Related Companies

  • Cloudflare
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources