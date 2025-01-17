← Company Directory
Nutanix
  • Salaries
  • Technical Writer

  • All Technical Writer Salaries

Nutanix Technical Writer Salaries

The average Technical Writer total compensation in India at Nutanix ranges from ₹2.79M to ₹3.81M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nutanix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹2.99M - ₹3.61M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹2.79M₹2.99M₹3.61M₹3.81M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nutanix, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at Nutanix in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,810,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nutanix for the Technical Writer role in India is ₹2,791,865.

