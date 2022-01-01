Free Lunch 5 days a week

Paternity Leave 6 weeks

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 6 weeks

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus $10,000

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

401k Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement Offered by employer

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Sick Time Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by United Healthcare or Kaiser Permanente (Northern and Southern CA)

Health Savings Account (HSA) $600 per year contributed by employer

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by Delta Dental

Vision Insurance Offered by VSP, up to $300 for frames or contacts.

Donation Match Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Life Insurance 3x base salary up to $1M

Disability Insurance STD with 60% up to $2,310/w and LTD with 60% up to $10,000/m

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Expanded Roth After Tax In-Plan Conversion allows employees to save an additional $15,000 towards retirement fund.

Military Leave Differential pay