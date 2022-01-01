Estimated Total Value: $6,443
5 days a week
6 weeks
6 weeks
Unlimited
Offered by United Healthcare or Kaiser Permanente (Northern and Southern CA)
$600 per year contributed by employer
Offered by Delta Dental
Offered by VSP, up to $300 for frames or contacts.
3x base salary up to $1M
STD with 60% up to $2,310/w and LTD with 60% up to $10,000/m
$10,000
Differential pay
Few employees are currently fully remote.
Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock
Expanded Roth After Tax In-Plan Conversion allows employees to save an additional $15,000 towards retirement fund.