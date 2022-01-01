← Company Directory
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Maternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Sick Time

  • Health Insurance

    Offered by United Healthcare or Kaiser Permanente (Northern and Southern CA)

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $600

    $600 per year contributed by employer

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered by Delta Dental

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered by VSP, up to $300 for frames or contacts.

  • Life Insurance

    3x base salary up to $1M

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 60% up to $2,310/w and LTD with 60% up to $10,000/m

    • Home
  • Immigration Assistance

  • Relocation Bonus

    $10,000

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Military Leave

    Differential pay

  • Remote Work

    Few employees are currently fully remote.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

    Expanded Roth After Tax In-Plan Conversion allows employees to save an additional $15,000 towards retirement fund.

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

