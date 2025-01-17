← Company Directory
Nutanix
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Nutanix Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Nutanix ranges from ₹2.89M per year for MTS1 to ₹10.42M per year for Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.45M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nutanix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS1
Member of Technical Staff 1(Entry Level)
₹2.89M
₹2.29M
₹597K
₹2K
MTS2
Member of Technical Staff 2
₹3.61M
₹2.65M
₹960K
₹2.5K
MTS3
Member of Technical Staff 3
₹5.41M
₹3.66M
₹1.73M
₹15.1K
MTS4
Member of Technical Staff 4
₹6.36M
₹4.35M
₹2.01M
₹0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Nutanix, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Nutanix in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹10,419,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nutanix for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹4,011,899.

Other Resources