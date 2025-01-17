Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Nutanix ranges from ₹2.89M per year for MTS1 to ₹10.42M per year for Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.45M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nutanix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus MTS1 Member of Technical Staff 1 (Entry Level) ₹2.89M ₹2.29M ₹597K ₹2K MTS2 Member of Technical Staff 2 ₹3.61M ₹2.65M ₹960K ₹2.5K MTS3 Member of Technical Staff 3 ₹5.41M ₹3.66M ₹1.73M ₹15.1K MTS4 Member of Technical Staff 4 ₹6.36M ₹4.35M ₹2.01M ₹0 View 5 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Nutanix, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

