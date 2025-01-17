Software Engineer compensation in India at Nutanix ranges from ₹2.89M per year for MTS1 to ₹10.42M per year for Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.45M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nutanix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS1
₹2.89M
₹2.29M
₹597K
₹2K
MTS2
₹3.61M
₹2.65M
₹960K
₹2.5K
MTS3
₹5.41M
₹3.66M
₹1.73M
₹15.1K
MTS4
₹6.36M
₹4.35M
₹2.01M
₹0
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Nutanix, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
