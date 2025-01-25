← Company Directory
Cloudflare
Cloudflare Business Development Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cloudflare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 263K - AED 299K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 232KAED 263KAED 299KAED 330K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cloudflare, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Cloudflare in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 330,141. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloudflare for the Business Development role in United Arab Emirates is AED 232,218.

