Software Engineer compensation in United States at F5 Networks ranges from $140K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $352K per year for Architect. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $187K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for F5 Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$140K
$117K
$14.1K
$8.4K
Software Engineer 2
$152K
$126K
$15.4K
$10.6K
Software Engineer 3
$185K
$157K
$15.9K
$11.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$209K
$176K
$19.3K
$13K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At F5 Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At F5 Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title