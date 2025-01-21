← Company Directory
Citrix
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Citrix Sales Salaries

The median Sales compensation in United States package at Citrix totals $214K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Citrix
Sales Engineer
hidden
Total per year
$150K
Level
L4
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
11+ Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Citrix?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Citrix, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Citrix in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $152,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citrix for the Sales role in United States is $105,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Citrix

Related Companies

  • F5 Networks
  • Fortinet
  • Zscaler
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources