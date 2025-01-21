← Company Directory
Citrix
Citrix Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Costa Rica at Citrix ranges from CRC 10.63M to CRC 15.11M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 12.03M - CRC 13.7M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 10.63MCRC 12.03MCRC 13.7MCRC 15.11M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Citrix, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Citrix in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 15,106,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citrix for the Customer Service role in Costa Rica is CRC 10,625,660.

