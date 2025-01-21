← Company Directory
Citrix
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Citrix Product Manager Salaries

Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

BGN 266K - BGN 310K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
BGN 246KBGN 266KBGN 310KBGN 344K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Citrix, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Citrix in Bulgaria sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 344,328. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citrix for the Product Manager role in Bulgaria is BGN 245,948.

