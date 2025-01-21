Software Engineer compensation in India at Citrix ranges from ₹1.88M per year for Software Engineer I to ₹8.69M per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.04M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Citrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹1.88M
₹1.42M
₹320K
₹138K
Software Engineer II
₹2.58M
₹2.24M
₹254K
₹79.8K
Senior Software Engineer I
₹3.45M
₹2.97M
₹404K
₹77.1K
Senior Software Engineer II
₹4.24M
₹3.27M
₹796K
₹170K
33.33%
YR 1
33.33%
YR 2
33.33%
YR 3
At Citrix, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)
