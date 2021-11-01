← Company Directory
Check Point Software
Check Point Software Salaries

Check Point Software's salary ranges from $31,819 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Israel at the low-end to $253,725 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Check Point Software. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $121K
Business Development
$169K
Information Technologist (IT)
$31.8K
Sales
$254K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Check Point Software is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $253,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Check Point Software is $121,023.

