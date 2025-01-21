← Company Directory
Fortinet
Fortinet Sales Engineer Salaries

The median Sales Engineer compensation in Canada package at Fortinet totals CA$282K per year.

Fortinet
Presales Security Expert
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$208K
Base
CA$173K
Stock (/yr)
CA$35.2K
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Fortinet?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Fortinet in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$295,981. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortinet for the Sales Engineer role in Canada is CA$267,224.

