Networking Engineer compensation in Canada at Fortinet ranges from CA$99.7K per year for P1 to CA$247K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$113K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fortinet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
CA$99.7K
CA$91.2K
CA$8.5K
CA$0
P2
CA$122K
CA$110K
CA$12.4K
CA$0
P3
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P4
CA$247K
CA$176K
CA$58.7K
CA$12.4K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Fortinet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)