Global Payments
Global Payments Salaries

Global Payments's salary ranges from $7,027 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $224,870 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Global Payments. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $74.3K
Software Engineer II $89.9K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $167K
Business Analyst
$114K

Data Science Manager
$213K
Data Scientist
$21.5K
Financial Analyst
$69K
Information Technologist (IT)
$225K
Product Designer
$7K
Product Manager
$52.7K
Recruiter
$160K
Sales
$112K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$28.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$156K
Technical Program Manager
$211K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Global Payments is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $224,870. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Global Payments is $111,709.

