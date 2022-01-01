Company Directory
Visa
Visa Salaries

Visa's salary ranges from $24,077 in total compensation per year for a People Operations at the low-end to $537,500 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Visa. Last updated: 7/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $111K
L4 $132K
L5 $160K
L6 $204K
L7 $241K
L8 $239K
L9 $321K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Research Scientist

Networking Engineer

Systems Engineer

Product Manager
L4 $159K
L5 $208K
L6 $200K
L7 $317K
L8 $368K
L9 $538K
Data Scientist
L3 $157K
L4 $158K
L5 $180K
L6 $219K

Software Engineering Manager
L6.5 $219K
L7 $276K
L8 $345K
Product Designer
L3 $133K
L5 $147K
L6 $186K
L7 $244K

UX Designer

Technical Program Manager
L6 $201K
L7 $247K
L8 $298K
Business Analyst
L3 $114K
L4 $144K
L5 $174K
L6 $191K
Financial Analyst
Median $175K
Management Consultant
Median $206K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $185K
Program Manager
L4 $148K
L5 $190K
L7 $242K
Business Development
Median $253K
Human Resources
Median $154K
Data Science Manager
Median $303K
Marketing
Median $209K
Recruiter
Median $120K
Accountant
$167K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$112K
Business Operations
$119K
Chief of Staff
$164K
Corporate Development
$232K
Customer Service
$56.3K
Data Analyst
$45.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$78K
Marketing Operations
$153K
People Operations
$24.1K
Project Manager
$92.5K
Regulatory Affairs
$155K
Sales
$103K
Sales Engineer
$172K
Solution Architect
$168K
UX Researcher
$210K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Visa is Product Manager at the L9 level with a yearly total compensation of $537,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Visa is $177,810.

