Product Manager compensation in United States at Visa ranges from $154K per year for L4 to $538K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $187K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Visa's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
$154K
$136K
$8.8K
$9.1K
Senior Product Manager
$208K
$175K
$13.2K
$20.7K
Principal Product Manager
$200K
$165K
$14.5K
$19.8K
Director
$317K
$227K
$41.3K
$48.8K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Visa, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
60%
YR 3
At Visa, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
60% vests in the 3rd-year (60.00% annually)