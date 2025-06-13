Product Designer compensation in United States at Visa ranges from $133K per year for L3 to $244K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $148K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Visa's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$133K
$120K
$7.6K
$5.6K
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$147K
$128K
$8.4K
$10.5K
Staff Product Designer
$186K
$149K
$16.3K
$20.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Visa, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
60%
YR 3
At Visa, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
60% vests in the 3rd-year (60.00% annually)
