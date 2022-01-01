Estimated Total Value: $67,602
3 days
$1,300 per year contributed by employer
21 days
2 days a week. Depends on the location
5 days a week. Depends on the location
14 weeks
20 weeks
$1,000. + Other services (movers, car shipping, 1month free temporary housing, etc.)
10 days per month
Unlimited leave with full salary
Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock
200% match on the first 5% of base salary up to $19,000
Up to $5,250 each year
100% match. Up to $5,000 matched
Concierge and errand running