Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Sick Time 3 days

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,300 per year contributed by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 21 days

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Company Shuttle Offered by employer

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

On-Site Laundry Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

401k 200% match on the first 5% of base salary up to $19,000

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $5,000 matched

Unique Perk Legal Services - No cost professional legal advice and services

Unique Perk Concierge - Concierge and errand running

Surrogacy Assistance Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Up to $5,250 each year

Free Lunch 2 days a week. Depends on the location

Free Breakfast 5 days a week. Depends on the location

Paternity Leave 14 weeks

Maternity Leave 20 weeks

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus $1,000. + Other services (movers, car shipping, 1month free temporary housing, etc.)

Remote Work 10 days per month