Estimated Total Value: $67,602

Unique To Visa
  • Legal Services

    No cost professional legal advice and services

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Company Phones

  • On-Site Laundry

  • Surrogacy Assistance

  • Relocation Bonus

    $1,000. + Other services (movers, car shipping, 1month free temporary housing, etc.)

  • Remote Work

    10 days per month

  • Military Leave

    Unlimited leave with full salary

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $50,000

    200% match on the first 5% of base salary up to $19,000

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $5,250 each year

  • Employee Discount

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $5,000 matched

  • Concierge

    Concierge and errand running

