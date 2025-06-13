The median Project Manager compensation in India package at Visa totals ₹12.82M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Visa's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Visa, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
60%
YR 3
At Visa, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
60% vests in the 3rd-year (60.00% annually)