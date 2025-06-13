Business Analyst compensation in United States at Visa ranges from $114K per year for L3 to $191K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $161K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Visa's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$114K
$105K
$4.2K
$5.4K
L4
$144K
$126K
$7.6K
$10.9K
L5
$174K
$146K
$12.1K
$15.1K
L6
$191K
$161K
$17.2K
$12.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Visa, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
60%
YR 3
At Visa, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
60% vests in the 3rd-year (60.00% annually)