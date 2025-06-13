← Company Directory
Visa
Visa Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Visa ranges from $110K per year for L3 to $321K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $173K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Visa's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
L3(Entry Level)
$110K
$98.5K
$4.9K
$6.4K
Software Engineer
L4
$133K
$117K
$10.4K
$5.9K
Senior Software Engineer
L5
$157K
$140K
$13.1K
$4.3K
Staff Software Engineer
L6
$197K
$166K
$20.9K
$9.4K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Visa, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

60%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Visa, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 60% vests in the 3rd-year (60.00% annually)



Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Research Scientist

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Systems Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Visa in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $321,273. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Visa for the Software Engineer role in United States is $167,667.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Visa

