Visa
  • Financial Analyst

  • All Financial Analyst Salaries

Visa Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in United States package at Visa totals $175K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Visa's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
Visa
Finance Manager
Foster City, CA
Total per year
$175K
Level
M1
Base
$145K
Stock (/yr)
$6.7K
Bonus
$23.7K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Visa?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Visa, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

60%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Visa, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 60% vests in the 3rd-year (60.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Visa in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $360,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Visa for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $167,000.

Other Resources