Global Payments
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

Global Payments Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in United States at Global Payments ranges from $177K to $248K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Global Payments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$192K - $233K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$177K$192K$233K$248K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Global Payments?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Global Payments in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $247,892. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Global Payments for the Data Science Manager role in United States is $177,371.

Other Resources