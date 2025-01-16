Software Engineer compensation in United States at Global Payments ranges from $74.3K per year for Software Engineer I to $89.9K per year for Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $93K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Global Payments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$74.3K
$74.3K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$89.9K
$89.3K
$333
$333
Software Engineer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer IV
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
