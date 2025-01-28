Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Ciena ranges from CA$93.8K per year for P1 to CA$157K per year for P3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$131K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ciena's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
CA$93.8K
CA$90K
CA$1.1K
CA$2.7K
P2
CA$118K
CA$109K
CA$4.6K
CA$4.1K
P3
CA$157K
CA$141K
CA$7.3K
CA$8.8K
P4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
At Ciena, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
