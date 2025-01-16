← Company Directory
Nokia
Nokia Solution Architect Salaries

Solution Architect compensation in India at Nokia totals ₹5.24M per year for JG10. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.84M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nokia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
JG7
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
JG8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
JG9
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
JG10
₹5.24M
₹4.71M
₹56.7K
₹477K
View 3 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Nokia, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Nokia in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,554,394. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nokia for the Solution Architect role in India is ₹3,794,214.

