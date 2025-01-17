All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Verizon ranges from $135K per year for Associate Product Manager to $216K per year for Principal Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $207K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Verizon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
$135K
$121K
$222
$14K
Product Manager 1
$155K
$129K
$6K
$19.7K
Product Manager 2
$178K
$153K
$6.1K
$19.2K
Senior Product Manager
$197K
$160K
$9.4K
$27.2K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)