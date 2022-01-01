← Company Directory
AT&T
Work Here? Claim Your Company

AT&T Salaries

AT&T's salary ranges from $40,000 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $382,403 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AT&T. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1, Step 1 $106K
L1, Step 2 $114K
L1, Step 3 $130K
L2, Step 4 $147K
L2, Step 5 $162K
L2, Step 6 $213K
L3, Step 7 $218K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Associate Data Scientist $109K
Senior Specialist Data Scientist $167K
Professional Data Scientist $136K
Senior Data Scientist $174K
Principal Data Scientist $217K
Sales
L1 $74K
L2 $135K
L3 $241K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Product Manager
Senior Product Manager $151K
Principal Product Manager $218K
Lead Product Manager $172K
Marketing
L2 $144K
L3 $199K
Data Analyst
L1 $111K
L2 $137K
Software Engineering Manager
L2 $199K
L3 $255K
Business Analyst
L2 $129K
L3 $195K
Financial Analyst
Median $130K
Technical Program Manager
Senior TPM $158K
Principal TPM $198K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $114K
Project Manager
Median $118K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $107K
Solution Architect
Principal Solution Architect $204K
Lead Solution Architect $265K

Data Architect

Customer Service
Median $40K
Product Designer
Median $150K
Human Resources
Median $165K
Accountant
$65.3K
Administrative Assistant
$79.5K
Business Development
$161K
Chief of Staff
$141K
Data Science Manager
$382K
Hardware Engineer
$191K
Marketing Operations
$116K
Mechanical Engineer
$77.6K
Product Design Manager
$186K
Program Manager
$100K
Sales Engineer
$213K
UX Researcher
$329K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AT&T is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $382,403. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AT&T is $151,159.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AT&T

Related Companies

  • Verizon
  • Harmonic
  • Crown Castle
  • TDS
  • Comcast
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources