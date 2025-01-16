Sales compensation in United States at AT&T ranges from $74K per year for L1 to $241K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $97K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AT&T's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$55.7K
$55.1K
$0
$600
L2
$104K
$98K
$333
$6.1K
L3
$216K
$183K
$25.7K
$6.7K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***