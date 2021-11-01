← Company Directory
Crown Castle
Crown Castle Salaries

Crown Castle's salary ranges from $74,873 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $328,350 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Crown Castle. Last updated: 6/14/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
Median $134K
Software Engineer
Median $140K
Business Analyst
$99.5K

Civil Engineer
$132K
Financial Analyst
$74.9K
Legal
$151K
Product Manager
$328K
Project Manager
$111K
Solution Architect
$141K
Technical Program Manager
$288K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Crown Castle, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Crown Castle is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $328,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Crown Castle is $137,000.

Other Resources