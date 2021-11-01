401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary

Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,000 per year contributed by employer. $2,000 for family

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance 2x annual salary up to $750,000

Disability Insurance STD and LTD

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

Paternity Leave 8 weeks

Adoption Assistance up to $15,000

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $50 per month

Tuition Reimbursement 75% of eligible tuition fees up to $40,000 (lifetime)

Unique Perk Milk Shipping for Traveling Moms

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $1,000 matched