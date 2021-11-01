← Company Directory
Crown Castle
Crown Castle Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $10,560

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,000

    $1,000 per year contributed by employer. $2,000 for family

  • Vision Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Life Insurance

    2x annual salary up to $750,000

  • Disability Insurance

    STD and LTD

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $600

    $50 per month

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    18 days

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

    up to $15,000

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    75% of eligible tuition fees up to $40,000 (lifetime)

    • Other
  • Milk Shipping for Traveling Moms

  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $1,000 matched

