|401k
|100% match on the first 6% of base salary
|Health Savings Account (HSA)
|$1,000 per year contributed by employer. $2,000 for family
|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Life Insurance
|2x annual salary up to $750,000
|Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
|Offered by employer
|Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
|$50 per month
|Tuition Reimbursement
|75% of eligible tuition fees up to $40,000 (lifetime)
|Unique Perk
|Milk Shipping for Traveling Moms
|Donation Match
|100% match. Up to $1,000 matched
|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|18 days