Software Engineer compensation in United States at AT&T ranges from $106K per year for L1, Step 1 to $223K per year for L3, Step 7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $160K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AT&T's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1, Step 1
$106K
$99.2K
$800
$5.8K
L1, Step 2
$114K
$107K
$833
$6.4K
L1, Step 3
$130K
$119K
$769
$10.4K
L2, Step 4
$146K
$133K
$0
$13.2K
