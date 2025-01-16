All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at AT&T ranges from $109K per year for Associate Data Scientist to $217K per year for Principal Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AT&T's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
$109K
$104K
$2.3K
$3.3K
Specialist Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Specialist Data Scientist
$167K
$164K
$0
$3.3K
Professional Data Scientist
$136K
$126K
$0
$9.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
