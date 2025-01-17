Solution Architect compensation in United States at Verizon ranges from $124K per year for Solution Architect to $322K per year for Distinguished Solution Architect. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Verizon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Solution Architect
$120K
$108K
$3.8K
$8.4K
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Chief Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Solution Architect
$173K
$143K
$8.8K
$21.3K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
