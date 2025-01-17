← Company Directory
Verizon
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Verizon Customer Service Salaries

The median Customer Service compensation in United States package at Verizon totals $60K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Verizon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Verizon
Coordinator CS Tech Cust Svc
Atlanta, GA
Total per year
$60K
Level
SMTS
Base
$54K
Stock (/yr)
$3K
Bonus
$3K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Verizon?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Verizon in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $123,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verizon for the Customer Service role in United States is $59,500.

