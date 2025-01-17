← Company Directory
Verizon
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Verizon Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Verizon ranges from $98.8K per year for MTS 1 to $232K per year for DMTS. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $127K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Verizon's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
(Entry Level)
$98.8K
$94.4K
$1.3K
$3.1K
MTS 2
$110K
$106K
$1.9K
$2.3K
MTS 3
$119K
$106K
$4.4K
$8.6K
MTS 4
$132K
$117K
$5.8K
$9.4K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Data Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Verizon in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $232,222. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verizon for the Software Engineer role in United States is $121,214.

Other Resources