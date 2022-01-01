Company Directory
Estimated Total Value: $17,118

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Lunch $520

    1 days a week

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Health Insurance

    Ranges between $100-$235/month. Free counseling services, doctor on demand, and expert second opinions.

  • Life Insurance

    Fully paid for by Comcast

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $150

    $150 per year

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    21 days

  • Pet Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Paternity Leave

    2 weeks

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Disability Insurance

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary 2 year cliff vesting

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA) $5,000

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $8,000/yr for grad school, $5,750/yr for undergrad or certificate program

  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

    100% off

    • Transportation
  • Regional transit system

  • Transport allowance

    Transportation discount is available through WageWorks

    • Other
  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $1,000 matched

