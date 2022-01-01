Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Free Lunch 1 days a week

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

Health Insurance Ranges between $100-$235/month. Free counseling services, doctor on demand, and expert second opinions.

Life Insurance Fully paid for by Comcast

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $150 per year

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 21 days

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Regional transit system Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus $3,000

Company Phones Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement $8,000/yr for grad school, $5750/yr for undergrad or certificate program

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $1,000 matched

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary 2 year cliff vesting

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Fertility Assistance Egg Freezing

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 2 weeks

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

Employee Discount 100% off

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Transport allowance Transportation discount is available through WageWorks

Disability Insurance Offered by employer