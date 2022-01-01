← Company Directory
Spectrum
Spectrum Salaries

Spectrum's salary ranges from $15,795 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer in Russia at the low-end to $340,290 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Spectrum. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $81.8K
L2 $98.1K
L3 $124K
L4 $141K
L5 $212K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Data Engineer

Systems Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
L1 $89.8K
L3 $118K
Business Analyst
L1 $82.7K
L3 $103K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

54 47
54 47
Sales
Median $50K
Data Scientist
Median $115K
Product Manager
Median $125K
Project Manager
Median $108K
Customer Service
Median $41.6K
Marketing
Median $74K
Product Designer
Median $142K
Solution Architect
Median $268K

Data Architect

UX Researcher
Median $140K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $222K
Technical Program Manager
Median $165K
Administrative Assistant
$51.3K
Civil Engineer
$15.8K
Data Analyst
$74.9K
Data Science Manager
$298K
Financial Analyst
$99.5K
Hardware Engineer
$340K
Human Resources
$53.7K
Legal
$302K
Marketing Operations
$91.1K
Program Manager
$115K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Spectrum is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $340,290. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spectrum is $111,541.

