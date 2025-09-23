Company Directory
Comcast
Comcast Copywriter Salaries

The average Copywriter total compensation in United States at Comcast ranges from $102K to $148K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Comcast's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

$116K - $134K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$102K$116K$134K$148K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

15%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

15%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

40%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Comcast, RSU + Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 15% vests in the 1st-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 5th-YR (40.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU + Options

At Comcast, RSU + Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Copywriter at Comcast in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $147,798. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Comcast for the Copywriter role in United States is $101,844.

Other Resources