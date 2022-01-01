← Company Directory
fuboTV
fuboTV Salaries

fuboTV's salary ranges from $142,285 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $334,560 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of fuboTV. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$142K
Data Scientist
$251K
Product Designer
$175K

Product Manager
$171K
Software Engineer
$201K
Software Engineering Manager
$335K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at fuboTV is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $334,560. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at fuboTV is $188,060.

