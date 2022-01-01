← Company Directory
Tubi
Tubi Salaries

Tubi's salary ranges from $155,220 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $298,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tubi. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $252K
Product Manager
Median $287K
Data Analyst
$155K

Data Scientist
$279K
Management Consultant
$181K
Project Manager
$185K
Software Engineering Manager
$299K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tubi is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tubi is $252,000.

Other Resources