SiriusXM
SiriusXM Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at SiriusXM totals $510K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SiriusXM's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
SiriusXM
Vice President
New York, NY
Total per year
$510K
Level
-
Base
$235K
Stock (/yr)
$175K
Bonus
$100K
Years at company
15 Years
Years exp
26 Years
What are the career levels at SiriusXM?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SiriusXM, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at SiriusXM in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $785,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SiriusXM for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $460,000.

Other Resources